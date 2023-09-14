93 power pilferers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (Fesco) caught 93 power pilferers during a crackdown launched against power theft here on Thursday.

According to Superintendent Engineer Fesco Sargodha Circle Asmatullah Khan, the teams caught 93 pilferers red handed who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering in the district from September 5-13.

He said a fine of Rs 9.5 million was also imposed on the pilferers.

Cases were also got registered against the thieves in police stations concerned,he added.