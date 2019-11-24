UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93 Power Pilferers Caught

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

93 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Sunday caught 93 power pilferers in various parts of the circle.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed on power pilferers. Cases have been registered against three of them on charges of tampering meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Montenegro

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

1 hour ago

India, China to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties w ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

3 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.