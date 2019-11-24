93 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Sunday caught 93 power pilferers in various parts of the circle.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed on power pilferers. Cases have been registered against three of them on charges of tampering meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.