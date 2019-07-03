93 power pilferers caught in a day, Rs 1.9mln fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams in joint operations with the task force caught 93 power pilferers till Tuesday, imposing fine of Rs 1.943 million on them, Mepco officials said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams in joint operations with the task force caught 93 power pilferers till Tuesday, imposing fine of Rs 1.943 million on them, Mepco officials said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams detected power pilferage of 112,000 units during its operations in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal.

Some 92 domestic consumers were caught stealing power through different tactics like meter body tampered, direct supply, loop in meter and meter dead stop.

Around 111,000 units of power theft were detected and Rs 1.919 million fine was imposed on them.

A commercial consumer was found involved in power theft of 1043 units and Rs 24000 fine was imposed in DG Khan.

FIRs were registered against two power pilferers, Mepco spokesman added.