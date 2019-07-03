UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day, Rs 1.9mln Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:11 PM

93 power pilferers caught in a day, Rs 1.9mln fined

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams in joint operations with the task force caught 93 power pilferers till Tuesday, imposing fine of Rs 1.943 million on them, Mepco officials said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams in joint operations with the task force caught 93 power pilferers till Tuesday, imposing fine of Rs 1.943 million on them, Mepco officials said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams detected power pilferage of 112,000 units during its operations in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal.

Some 92 domestic consumers were caught stealing power through different tactics like meter body tampered, direct supply, loop in meter and meter dead stop.

Around 111,000 units of power theft were detected and Rs 1.919 million fine was imposed on them.

A commercial consumer was found involved in power theft of 1043 units and Rs 24000 fine was imposed in DG Khan.

FIRs were registered against two power pilferers, Mepco spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Fine Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Indian hand in Barnala Incident cannot be ruled ou ..

4 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

42 minutes ago

Youth abducted for ransom in Faisalabad

28 seconds ago

350 mln yuan invested to boost Xinjiang's tourism

29 seconds ago

Govt implements zero tolerance policy against corr ..

30 seconds ago

All deptts on high alert during Monsoon season: De ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.