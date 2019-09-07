UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:03 PM

93 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 93 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 93 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 161,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers, while FIRs were got registered against five of them on charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Pak Navy proved its dominance over enemy on Sept 8 ..

1 minute ago

Al-Fida Memorial wins Defence Day Karate Champions ..

1 minute ago

Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing De ..

35 minutes ago

Women Protection Authority toll free number this m ..

18 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits filtration plant, drain ..

18 minutes ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Pun ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.