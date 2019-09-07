93 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 93 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 93 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 161,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers, while FIRs were got registered against five of them on charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.