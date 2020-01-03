93 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 93 power-pilferers during operations across south Punjab on Friday.

Mepco teams, accompanying by the task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 142,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while cases were also got lodged against eight of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

