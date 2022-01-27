UrduPoint.com

93 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 93 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 93 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,22,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while two cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

>