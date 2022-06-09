UrduPoint.com

93 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 93 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 93 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 128,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed while four cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Coun ..

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Council for development: Qamar Zal ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: ..

Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: Survey

50 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 5 ..

Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 50 universities in research pro ..

50 minutes ago
 Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC t ..

Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC to boost Railways

50 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26 ..

Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26: Pervez Ahmed

1 hour ago
 HEC awards overseas scholarships to 623 scholars: ..

HEC awards overseas scholarships to 623 scholars: Economic Survey

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.