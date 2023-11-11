Open Menu

93 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 93 power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Saturday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 73 power pilferers while eight power pilferers were arrested on the spot while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 5.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 1.2 million from the defaulters.

