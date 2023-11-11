93 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 93 power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Saturday

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 73 power pilferers while eight power pilferers were arrested on the spot while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 5.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 1.2 million from the defaulters.