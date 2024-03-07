93 tube wells to be solarized in saline areas in 3 years

The water management wing of Punjab agriculture department has converted 26 tube wells into solar powered water lifting facilities in saline areas of Punjab while another 93 tube wells would be solarized during next three years at a cost of Rs 200 million

This was stated by Director Water Management, Asim Rafiq while addressing a seminar organized at Peer Mehel where farmers were in attendance and receptive to knowledge-based experts’ opinions on benefits of modern irrigation systems and cost-effectiveness of solar system to power the modernized irrigation, said a press release issued by agriculture spokesman here Thursday.

Asim Rafiq told farmers that regular cleaning of solar systems was a basic requirement to keep it running with optimized efficiency adding that dirt collected on solar plates compromises their sunlight absorption capability.

Director Water Management Training Institute Shafiq Ur Rahman informed farmers about other relevant aspects of solar systems and the modern irrigation system it runs.

The officials from solar power companies also gave some useful tips to farmers on maintenance of solar systems.

A training booklet was also distributed among the farmers on the occasion.