Open Menu

93 Tube Wells To Be Solarized In Saline Areas In 3 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

93 tube wells to be solarized in saline areas in 3 years

The water management wing of Punjab agriculture department has converted 26 tube wells into solar powered water lifting facilities in saline areas of Punjab while another 93 tube wells would be solarized during next three years at a cost of Rs 200 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The water management wing of Punjab agriculture department has converted 26 tube wells into solar powered water lifting facilities in saline areas of Punjab while another 93 tube wells would be solarized during next three years at a cost of Rs 200 million.

This was stated by Director Water Management, Asim Rafiq while addressing a seminar organized at Peer Mehel where farmers were in attendance and receptive to knowledge-based experts’ opinions on benefits of modern irrigation systems and cost-effectiveness of solar system to power the modernized irrigation, said a press release issued by agriculture spokesman here Thursday.

Asim Rafiq told farmers that regular cleaning of solar systems was a basic requirement to keep it running with optimized efficiency adding that dirt collected on solar plates compromises their sunlight absorption capability.

Director Water Management Training Institute Shafiq Ur Rahman informed farmers about other relevant aspects of solar systems and the modern irrigation system it runs.

The officials from solar power companies also gave some useful tips to farmers on maintenance of solar systems.

A training booklet was also distributed among the farmers on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

47 seconds ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

49 seconds ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

50 seconds ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

53 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

4 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

4 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

4 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

4 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

13 minutes ago
 Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

13 minutes ago
 KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan