930 elementary school teachers' training starts

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The training of teachers belonging to the education Department has commenced in all 10 districts of Gilgit.

The training would continue for 10 days and 930 Elementary school Teachers (EST) would be trained in one go, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement on Tuesday.

He highlighted that each teacher would receive 10 days of pedagogical and content-oriented training.

Chief Secretary GB said that this was the third phase of training through Cascade Model, adding that in the very first phase, "21 master trainers were trained at PDCN".

In the second phase, 105 master trainers in 03 divisions were trained by 20 master trainers. Whereas, in the third phase, these 105 master trainers will train 930 teachers at their respective tehsils, he explained.