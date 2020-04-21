93,069 deserving families receive financial aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

As many as 93,069 deserving families have so far received financial aid under first and second phases of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, in the district

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to different cash distribution centers here Tuesday said that over Rs 1.

1 billion have been disbursed among deserving persons.

He said that all arrangements have been ensured at the centers while anti-coronavirus measures are also being implemented.