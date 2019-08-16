931 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) apprehended 931 power pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in the ongoing month of August, an official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) apprehended 931 power pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in the ongoing month of August , an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan circles and detected theft of over 1.

5 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 27.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 39 of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.