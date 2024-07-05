931 Traffic Wardens To Regulate Traffic During Muharram
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Over 931 Traffic Wardens under the supervision of inspectors and DSPs would perform duties on city roads to control traffic flow during Muharram.
According to a City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, Traffic Police Officers, and Wardens have also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without improper and fake number plates.
In order to ensure the security of the mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Harram, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a comprehensive traffic plan.
According to the plan, there would be a complete ban on parking any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession. Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions.
The CTO informed that the wardens have been directed to remove all kinds of encroachments from the procession routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.
Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, the CTO added.
The CTO said, Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure the security of the mourners.
Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO said.
He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.
A control room would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use the CTP helpline 051-9272616.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two minor girls among 3 killed in rain-related incidents29 seconds ago
-
Registration for admissions to DMC starts32 seconds ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards35 seconds ago
-
ANF seizes over 149 kg drugs in 5 operations10 minutes ago
-
KP announce public holiday on 1st Muharram11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 5 injured in Mardan blast: DPO21 minutes ago
-
Child killed, father injured in accident21 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor arrives in Makkah for Umrah21 minutes ago
-
Police booked gang for BISP fraud30 minutes ago
-
Senate passes State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 unanimously30 minutes ago
-
SEPCO conducts operation against electricity thieves, seized 4 transfers, more then hundred thieves ..30 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates UK's Keir Starmer on election victory30 minutes ago