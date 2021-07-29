93288 children to be immunized during anti-polio campaign in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Shah Faisal Khan on Thursday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to some children.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Faisal Khan urged people to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the disease from the area.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to reach out to each child for immunization.

Earlier, during briefing Focal Person Dr Ahmed Amin said that more than 93288 children upto age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, starting from Friday.

He said that district administration had made elaborate arrangements and about 416 teams had been constituted including 352 mobile, 32 fixed and 22 transit teams.

He said that 114 area incharge had been deputed to oversee the campaign and ensure better coordination.