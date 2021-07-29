UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93288 Children To Be Immunized During Anti-polio Campaign In Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

93288 children to be immunized during anti-polio campaign in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Shah Faisal Khan on Thursday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to some children.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Faisal Khan urged people to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the disease from the area.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to reach out to each child for immunization.

Earlier, during briefing Focal Person Dr Ahmed Amin said that more than 93288 children upto age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, starting from Friday.

He said that district administration had made elaborate arrangements and about 416 teams had been constituted including 352 mobile, 32 fixed and 22 transit teams.

He said that 114 area incharge had been deputed to oversee the campaign and ensure better coordination.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Provincial Assembly Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

11 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

41 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

43 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.