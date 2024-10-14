933 Martyred During 5-year President’s Rule In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Since August 5, 2019, when India’s Bharatiya Janata Party government imposed President’s Rule in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 933 Kashmiris, including 17 women and 31 young boys.
According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, the 5-year President’s Rule period between October 31, 2019, and October 13, 2024, was marked by extreme human rights violations, resulting in 933 Kashmiri casualties, including 17 women and 31 young boys. This period saw a significant surge in killings, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture and destruction of property, with 240 individuals dying in fake encounters or police custody.
The report highlights the Indian authorities’ role in these abuses, including the targeting of civilians, medical facilities and schools, which is a clear violation of international humanitarian law ².”
Human Rights Abuses
Of the 933 martyred, 240 were killed in fake encounters or died in Indian police custody, including senior Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmed Shah. Many youths were arrested from their homes, labeled as militants or over-ground workers, and eliminated. Most were booked under black laws like the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Mass Arrests and Detentions
Thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, religious and political leaders, businessmen, civil society members and youth were arrested before or after August 5, 2019, and remain in various Indian and IIOJK jails.
Notable detainees include APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and human rights activists Khurram Parviaz.
Press Freedom Under Threat
The BJP regime’s new media policy, introduced in 2020, has restricted free information flow in IIOJK, with journalists facing detention and harassment.
Changing Demographics
India has granted domicile certificates to thousands of non-Kashmiri migrants, aiming to alter the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory. Properties of pro-freedom leaders are being confiscated, and Constituencies rearranged to favor Hindus.
Kashmiris’ Determination
Despite brutalities, Kashmiris remain determined to fight for their rights, including the demand for a plebiscite. The international community is urged to take notice of India’s actions and push for a resolution in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations and relevant UN resolutions.
Recent Developments Indian troops martyred 79 Kashmiris this year, with 39 killed in fake encounters or extrajudicial killings. Over 4,000 persons were arrested during violent cordon and search operations. President’s rule, imposed on August 5, 2019, was lifted on October 13, 2024, but its legacy of human rights abuses and repression remains.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely necessary in view of the ..5 minutes ago
-
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Commander Karachi and ..7 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh- over 15,591 applications received for Green Tractor Scheme12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug pushers, recover illegal weapons12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea14 minutes ago
-
Man kill as tractor fell into well32 minutes ago
-
Man committed suicide42 minutes ago
-
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requests meeting with PTI Founder: Spokesperson42 minutes ago
-
Qatar to provide jobs to Balochistan’s skilled youth42 minutes ago
-
2 POs held over human trafficking charges42 minutes ago
-
KC-EU to observe October 27 as black day to mark 77 years of forced, unlawful Indian occupation of ..42 minutes ago
-
Two-day SCO CHG summit kicks off Tuesday as delegates start arriving1 hour ago