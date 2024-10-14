933 martyred during 5-year President’s Rule in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Since August 5, 2019, when India’s Bharatiya Janata Party government imposed President’s Rule in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 933 Kashmiris, including 17 women and 31 young boys.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, the 5-year President’s Rule period between October 31, 2019, and October 13, 2024, was marked by extreme human rights violations, resulting in 933 Kashmiri casualties, including 17 women and 31 young boys. This period saw a significant surge in killings, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture and destruction of property, with 240 individuals dying in fake encounters or police custody.

The report highlights the Indian authorities’ role in these abuses, including the targeting of civilians, medical facilities and schools, which is a clear violation of international humanitarian law ².”

Human Rights Abuses

Of the 933 martyred, 240 were killed in fake encounters or died in Indian police custody, including senior Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmed Shah. Many youths were arrested from their homes, labeled as militants or over-ground workers, and eliminated. Most were booked under black laws like the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mass Arrests and Detentions

Thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, religious and political leaders, businessmen, civil society members and youth were arrested before or after August 5, 2019, and remain in various Indian and IIOJK jails.

Notable detainees include APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and human rights activists Khurram Parviaz.

Press Freedom Under Threat

The BJP regime’s new media policy, introduced in 2020, has restricted free information flow in IIOJK, with journalists facing detention and harassment.

Changing Demographics

India has granted domicile certificates to thousands of non-Kashmiri migrants, aiming to alter the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory. Properties of pro-freedom leaders are being confiscated, and Constituencies rearranged to favor Hindus.

Kashmiris’ Determination

Despite brutalities, Kashmiris remain determined to fight for their rights, including the demand for a plebiscite. The international community is urged to take notice of India’s actions and push for a resolution in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations and relevant UN resolutions.

Recent Developments Indian troops martyred 79 Kashmiris this year, with 39 killed in fake encounters or extrajudicial killings. Over 4,000 persons were arrested during violent cordon and search operations. President’s rule, imposed on August 5, 2019, was lifted on October 13, 2024, but its legacy of human rights abuses and repression remains.