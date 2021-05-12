93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisalabad

As many as 93,359 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in Faisalabad district, out of which 75,643 were given the first dose and 17,716 were injected second dose of corona vaccine.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :As many as 93,359 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in Faisalabad district, out of which 75,643 were given the first dose and 17,716 were injected second dose of corona vaccine.

According to District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im, the process of vaccinating the registered persons is going on uninterruptedly at 17 centers of the district where implementation of corona SOPs is also being ensured strictly.