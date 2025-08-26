Open Menu

934 Encroachments Cleared, 2,430 Illegal Banners Removed In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

934 encroachments cleared, 2,430 illegal banners removed in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Lahore District Administration has cleared 934 encroachment items and removed 2,430 illegal banners and flexes from major roads, markets, and commercial centers during the past 24 hours as part of its grand anti-encroachment operation.

The ongoing drive, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, aimed at making Lahore an encroachment-free district, is being conducted by Assistant Commissioners in collaboration with the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore’s Regulation Wing and other departments.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza directed that the campaign must continue without discrimination until the complete elimination of encroachments. He stressed that no locality should be overlooked, adding that restoring all public spaces is the administration’s top priority. “Our mission is to ensure that Lahore becomes a district free of encroachments.

Public spaces belong to the people, and we are committed to restoring them in their entirety,” the Deputy Commissioner said, reaffirming that the law applies equally to all.

The anti-encroachment operations are targeting illegal structures, goods placed on pavements, and unauthorized advertising materials, with authorities determined to continue the crackdown until the city is fully cleared.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza inspected Shahdara and Saggian Bypass to review flood preparedness. Officials briefed him that 40,000 cusecs of water is currently flowing in River Ravi, with 60,000 cusecs expected in the next 24 hours. The DC said all departments are on high alert, evacuation plans for low-lying areas are in place, and relief camps will be fully equipped to protect citizens’ lives and property.

