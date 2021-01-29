935 marriage halls, food outlets, markets sealed over SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 935 marriage halls/ marquees, food outlets and shops were sealed while cases were registered against 163 people with imposition of more than Rs 2.0 million fine on the charges of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during last three months.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the district administration sealed 108 marriage halls, 421 food outlets and 406 markets/shops while 72 vehicles were also impounded for violating the corona SOPs. The DC said the district administration would ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs at all costs. In this connection, assistant commissioners had been deputed to monitor the situation.