UrduPoint.com

935 Snatched, Stolen Phones Recovered From Three Accused: SSP Suhai Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:49 PM

935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three accused: SSP Suhai Aziz

As many as 935 snatched or stolen mobile phones were recovered from three accused arrested by the West Zone Police on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 935 snatched or stolen mobile phones were recovered from three accused arrested by the West Zone Police on Friday.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, accused Muhammad Ikram, Bakhti Ameen and Muhammad Waheed were arrested from Banaras area on a tip off.

The accused were involved in sale/ purchase of stolen and snatched mobile phones. Cases against arrested have been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

3 minutes ago
 Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After A ..

Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After Accidentally Shooting Movie Cre ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh government failed to fumigate neighbourhood ..

Sindh government failed to fumigate neighbourhood:Imran Qureshi

3 minutes ago
 NATO Adopts First AI Strategy - Alliance's Secreta ..

NATO Adopts First AI Strategy - Alliance's Secretary General

29 minutes ago
 UN Halts Flights to Ethiopia's Mekelle After Plane ..

UN Halts Flights to Ethiopia's Mekelle After Plane Forced to Abort Landing - Spo ..

29 minutes ago
 WASA draining rainwater despite hurdles

WASA draining rainwater despite hurdles

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.