935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three accused: SSP Suhai Aziz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 935 snatched or stolen mobile phones were recovered from three accused arrested by the West Zone Police on Friday.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, accused Muhammad Ikram, Bakhti Ameen and Muhammad Waheed were arrested from Banaras area on a tip off.

The accused were involved in sale/ purchase of stolen and snatched mobile phones. Cases against arrested have been registered and further investigations were underway.