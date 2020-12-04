UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93,600 COVID-19 Patients Recovered So Far : Health Deptt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

93,600 COVID-19 patients recovered so far : health deptt

So far 93,600 patients have been recovered from COVID-19 in the province and returned to their homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :So far 93,600 patients have been recovered from COVID-19 in the province and returned to their homes.

This was said by Secretary Specialized Punjab Healthcare and Medical education Barrister Nabeel Awan, in a statement about status of facilities for COVID-19 patients, issued here on Thursday.

He said that out of 7,143 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 6,198 were lying vacant whereas 1,777 beds were vacant out of 2,066 reserved for coronavirus patients in Lahore Public sector hospital.

He said that 4,325 beds were lying vacant out 4,752 reserved beds in Punjab's Isolation Wards, while 1,430 beds were lying vacant out of 1,473 reserved in Isolation Wards in the public sector hospitals of the provincial capital.

" As 1,630 out 1,993 beds are lying vacant in Punjab's High Dependency Units of all public sector hospitals whereas 307 out of 433 beds in the HDUs are lying vacant in the provincial capital," he said.

He said that in the government hospitals, 364 ventilators were lying vacant out of 509 reserved forCOVID-19 patients and in Lahore, 98 ventilators were currently available from 154 reserved for patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Nabeel All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

23 seconds ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

32 seconds ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.