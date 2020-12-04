93,600 COVID-19 patients recovered so far : health deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :So far 93,600 patients have been recovered from COVID-19 in the province and returned to their homes.

This was said by Secretary Specialized Punjab Healthcare and Medical education Barrister Nabeel Awan, in a statement about status of facilities for COVID-19 patients, issued here on Thursday.

He said that out of 7,143 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 6,198 were lying vacant whereas 1,777 beds were vacant out of 2,066 reserved for coronavirus patients in Lahore Public sector hospital.

He said that 4,325 beds were lying vacant out 4,752 reserved beds in Punjab's Isolation Wards, while 1,430 beds were lying vacant out of 1,473 reserved in Isolation Wards in the public sector hospitals of the provincial capital.

" As 1,630 out 1,993 beds are lying vacant in Punjab's High Dependency Units of all public sector hospitals whereas 307 out of 433 beds in the HDUs are lying vacant in the provincial capital," he said.

He said that in the government hospitals, 364 ventilators were lying vacant out of 509 reserved forCOVID-19 patients and in Lahore, 98 ventilators were currently available from 154 reserved for patients.