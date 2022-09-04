UrduPoint.com

936,000 Children To Be Inoculated Against Corona

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A week-long Anti-Corona vaccination drive would commence in the entire district from September 19 to immunize around 936,000 children between the age of five years to 12.

District Surveillance Officer, District Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed said the fixed vaccination centres would be set up in the 210 Union Councils of Rawalpindi district, adding the health teams visiting door-to-door would bring the eligible children to fixed centres for administering the doses.

Dr Waqar informed that Form-B, birth certificate or parent's identity card would be essential for vaccination registration.

He said the campaign would be launched in five districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Okara, Bhawalpur, and Lahore.

