936,803 children administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As many as 936,803 children under five years of age have so far been administered anti-polio drops during the last three days of the anti-polio campaign in the district.

This was stated in a meeting of the district polio eradication committee, here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh. He directed the health staff to ensure cent per cent vaccination of children.

He also ordered for continuing awareness campaign for parents. He ordered for speeding up campaign in tehsil Jaranwala and keeping a check and balance at town level.