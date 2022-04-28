UrduPoint.com

938 Illegal Connections Severed In Hesco Operation Against Power Thieves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:14 AM

938 illegal connections severed in Hesco operation against power thieves

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has taken action against power thieves in the region and disconnected 938 illegal connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has taken action against power thieves in the region and disconnected 938 illegal connections.

According to a Hesco spokesperson, on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro, Hesco's teams took action against the defaulters and also collected more than Rs 1.3 million.

The spokesperson further said that action has been taken against the defaulters in Illiasabad, Heerabad, Sehwan, Badin, Mirpur Khas and Naukot sub-divisions while letters were submitted for FIRs against the power thieves in the concerned police stations.

As many as 938 illegal connections were severed in different areas of Hesco region while dues of Rs 1,360,000 were also collected from defaulters, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Police Company Hyderabad Mirpur Khas Badin From Million

Recent Stories

KP CM grants 60-day remission to prisoners

KP CM grants 60-day remission to prisoners

5 minutes ago
 UK Members of Parliament Should Regard Russian San ..

UK Members of Parliament Should Regard Russian Sanctions as 'Badge of Honor' - J ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to ..

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to get Pakistan back on track to ..

21 minutes ago
 Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countri ..

Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner

21 minutes ago
 US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange ..

US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Source

21 minutes ago
 Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupli ..

Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupling EU Economy From Russia - Mi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.