938 illegal connections severed in Hesco operation against power thieves

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has taken action against power thieves in the region and disconnected 938 illegal connections

According to a Hesco spokesperson, on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro, Hesco's teams took action against the defaulters and also collected more than Rs 1.3 million.

The spokesperson further said that action has been taken against the defaulters in Illiasabad, Heerabad, Sehwan, Badin, Mirpur Khas and Naukot sub-divisions while letters were submitted for FIRs against the power thieves in the concerned police stations.

As many as 938 illegal connections were severed in different areas of Hesco region while dues of Rs 1,360,000 were also collected from defaulters, the spokesperson added.