938 Senior Citizens Vaccinated Against Corona In 5 Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

938 senior citizens vaccinated against corona in 5 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 938 senior citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus at 5 vaccination centers in the district during the last 5 days.

Giving details, District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim informed that 662 senior citizens were vaccinated at sports Complex Samanabad Center, 142 at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundari New Building Center, 77at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 41 at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and 16at Rural Health Center (RHC) New Building Khurarianwala Center.

He said that all senior citizens above 60 years of age should send their CNIC number through SMS on 1166 from their mobile phones and visit nearest vaccination center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More Stories From Pakistan

