93rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observes

(@FahadShabbir)

93rd Birth Anniversary of the Founder Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Ex-Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated on Tuesday with great zeal and enthusiasm by PPP leadership and workers

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):93rd Birth Anniversary of the Founder Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Ex-Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated on Tuesday with great zeal and enthusiasm by PPP leadership and workers.

Large number of PPP leaders and workers arrived at the village Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to pay homage to the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (Late).

In this connection Qura'an Khawani was held in the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion collective prayers was also offered in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed soul of Shaheed ZulfikarAli Bhutto the Founder Chairman of PPP and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others.

PPP leaders Aijaz Leghari, Khiar Muhammad Shaikh, Saleem Ahmed Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, MNA Naseebaan Channa, Dr. Ghulam Sakina Gaad, Nasreen Soomro, leaders, workers of PPP, students of various schools and all walks life participated in the Qura'an Khawani.

Lunger(free food) was also distributed among the participants and needy and poors.

The divisional and district leaders and workers went to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Ali Bhutto and offered fateha on the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged by the PPP Larkana district at Arts Council of Pakistan, on Tuesday on the eve of 93rd Birth Anniversary of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The function was presided over by Senior Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister President PPP Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

A large number of the PPP leaders and prominent workers attended the function in which the leaders of PPP paid glowing tribute to the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his invaluable services to the country and for the welfare of the poor masses.

MNA Naseebaan Channa, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, Khan Muhammad Sanghroo, and others were present on the occasion.

Qura'an Khanwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana for the sawab of the Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Al-Murtaza House Larkana, by PPP (Shaheed Bhutto), which was attended by the Leaders and workers of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto).

A cake also cut the 93rd Birthday cake in Al-Murtaza House Larkana, in the evening.

In this connection a function was arranged by the Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana in PCB Cricket Ground, Shaikh Zaid Colony, Larkana, on Tuesday evening, on the occasion, 93rd Birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi on the occasion paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his invaluable services to the country and for the welfare of the poor masses.