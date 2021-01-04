93rd birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto on Tuesday

The 93rd birth anniversary of the founder chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan's first elected prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be celebrated on Tuesday, in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero and other parts of the country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The 93rd birth anniversary of the founder chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan's first elected prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be celebrated on Tuesday, in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero and other parts of the country.

Glowing tributes would be paid to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also known as Quaid-e-Awam, for his services to the nation and the country.

The programmes of 93rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will start with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, on Tuesday. Born on January 5, 1928 he laid the basis for the democratic process in the country with the formation of Pakistan People's Party on November 30, 1967.

Special prayers will be held for the departed soul and wreaths will be laid at his grave.

Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day.PPP workers have arranged functions in all big and small cities of the country where main as well as local leadership will highlight life and political vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Cakes will be cut at the end of the functions to mark the birthday of the PPP founder.

On Tuesday morning Qura'an Khawani and fateha khawani will be held at the mazar of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in Garhi KhudaBhutto(Larkana).

The leaders and workers of PPP of Larkana and Sukkur divisions and other areas will visit Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offered Fateha and placed wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Bhutto and others.

PPP Larkana District has arranged a function to celebrate the 93rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at Auditorium of Pakistan Arts Council Larkana, on Tuesday; at 11.00 a.m.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will preside over the function.Besides, MPAs, MNAs, party leaders and workers and others will attend the function.

On the occasion President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA and President Larkana district Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and others will also cut a cake at Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana. In the birthday function party workers and leaders will pay rich tributes to the Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and also offer prayers for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will lead a PPP squad to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to offer fateha and place wreaths on the grave of shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.