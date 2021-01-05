UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93rd Birth Anniversary Of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:05 PM

93rd birth anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Peshawar City Tuesday celebrated 93rd birth anniversary of party leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and highlighted his democratic struggle and efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Peshawar City Tuesday celebrated 93rd birth anniversary of party leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and highlighted his democratic struggle and efforts.

Provincial President Hammayun Khan, member central executive committee Azam Afridi, Provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid, City President Zulfiqar Afghani and other office bearers said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto spent his whole life for strengthening of democracy in the country.

Hammayun Khan said Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto gave life to a true democratic system in Pakistan besides taking several micro and macro-economic uplift initiatives.

Referring to political reforms by Bhutto, he said that Bhutto Shaheed brought the politics from drawing room to streets and linked all the national level decisions with aspirations of masses.

On the occasion senator Rubina Khalid and Zulfiqar Afghani also addressed and eulogized the democratic services of their Shaheed leader.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Afridi All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Creative Talent Contest-2021 to kick off from Jan ..

38 seconds ago

Lahore, Karachi chambers to work jointly for trade ..

39 seconds ago

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship from Wednesday

41 seconds ago

Protestors flock Indian embassy to mark right to s ..

42 seconds ago

PTI govt to continue unflinching support to Kashmi ..

43 seconds ago

238th Corps Commanders' Conference: Terrorists, ab ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.