93rd birth anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Peshawar City Tuesday celebrated 93rd birth anniversary of party leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and highlighted his democratic struggle and efforts.

Provincial President Hammayun Khan, member central executive committee Azam Afridi, Provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid, City President Zulfiqar Afghani and other office bearers said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto spent his whole life for strengthening of democracy in the country.

Hammayun Khan said Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto gave life to a true democratic system in Pakistan besides taking several micro and macro-economic uplift initiatives.

Referring to political reforms by Bhutto, he said that Bhutto Shaheed brought the politics from drawing room to streets and linked all the national level decisions with aspirations of masses.

On the occasion senator Rubina Khalid and Zulfiqar Afghani also addressed and eulogized the democratic services of their Shaheed leader.