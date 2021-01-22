94 constables promoted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 64 constables including 3 women have been promoted as Head Constables and were pinned badges by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

The CPO greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that they would continue to serve their professional duties with honesty in next ranks.

He said they would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

The promoted constables included Muhammad Imran, Sajjid Mehmood, Kashif Khan, Aftab Ahmed, Abdul Ghafoor Haider, Asim Zameer, Muhammad Zubair, Nouman Ahmed, Khurram Riaz, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Hussain, Usman Muneer, Usman Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Mustaq Ahmed, Abdul Qudoos and others.