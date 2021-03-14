UrduPoint.com
94 Cops Contract With COVID-19 In Seven Days

Muhammad Irfan Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday informed that 94 new cases reported in last seven days and around 6250 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted with coronavirus so far.

He told that currently 122 officers and personnel were under treatment while 6104 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives during battle against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

More Stories From Pakistan

