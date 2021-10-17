94 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 94 corona patients currently under treatment in two major hospitals of the provincial capital Peshawar, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Sunday.

He said in the Lady Reading Hospital the number of coronavirus patients reduced to 45. He said out of 45 patients 12 corona patients were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and five new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

Likewise Khyber Teaching Hospital 122 beds are allotted for corona patients and currently 49 Corona patients are under treatment.

He disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients. However, 12 corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care bipolar and ventilators.

He informed that 26 patients infected with Corona were undergoing treatment at HDU. The Hospital, he said, specified 31 beds for Low Amount of Oxygen on which 11 patients were undergoing treatment.