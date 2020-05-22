94 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : May 22 (APP):Ninety four COVID-19 patients Friday recovered and discharged from different health facilities across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Thirteen new cases reported and blood samples of new 209 suspects were tested across the State during the last 24 hours, said the health authorities in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in the AJK.

It confirmed eight cases from Muzaffarabad, three from Mirpur and two from Kotli district.

According to the health authorities, a total of 4,868 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 4,806 had been received with 171 positive cases so far.