94 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 94 criminals including 3 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 94 criminals including 3 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police also arrested 22 drug traffickers and recovered 320 liters liquor and 3.830 kg hashish from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 10 illicit weapon holders and recovered 7 pistols, a revolver and 2 repeater guns from their possession during the same period.

The police also nabbed 62 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 121,040, 20 mobile phones and other material from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.