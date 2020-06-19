94 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police have claimed to arrest 94 criminals including 33 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

Giving some details, police spokesman said today that the police arrested 20 drug traffickers and recovered 19.

360 kilograms Chars and 189 liter Liquor from their possession besides nabbing 19 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.33130/-.

Similarly, the police also arrested 21 illicit weapon holders and recovered 18 pistols, one repeater, one gun, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession besides nabbing 1 kite dealer along with 11030 kites and other paraphernalia during this period. Further investigation is under progress.