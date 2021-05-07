94 encroachers booked, fined; CTO warned strict action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Friday arrested 94 people in one week and imposed fines on them for setting up encroachments in different areas of the city.

On the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, CTO carried out crackdowns against encroachment mafia in different areas of the city and booked as many as 94 while warning notices issued to several others to refrain from setting up further encroachments or else strict legal action would be taken against them.

Abbas Majeed said that joint operations by CTO and district administration are being conducted against encroachment mafia and soon the city would be purged.