94 FIRs Lodged Against Underage Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered 94 FIR against underage drivers during a special campaign here on Wednesday while a total 5397 FIRs have been registered so far, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

More Stories From Pakistan