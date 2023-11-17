Open Menu

94 Illegal Profiteers Fined: 10 Shops Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Friday said that 94 shopkeepers were issued challans of Rs 719500 fine and 10 shops were sealed while many shopkeepers were warned during the ongoing crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders.

The crackdown against the hoarders is being carried out on the instructions of the Sindh government.

The city and district administration is taking action without exception to ensure the sale of essential food items on the official price list to redress grievances and to provide relief to the citizens.

Commissioner Karachi said that fine was imposed on seven shopkeepers who sold meat, fruit, flour and sugar at a price higher than the official rate.

Salim Rajput further said that citizens can register their complaints in Commissioner Control Room no: 99203443 or Rescue 1299 so that complaints can be redressed immediately.

