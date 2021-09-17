9.4 mln children in Sindh be vaccinated against polio from Sep 20

An anti-polio campaign will be launched in Sindh from September 20 while in the seven-day campaign, 9.4 million children in 30 districts of the province will be vaccinated against the polio virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-polio campaign will be launched in Sindh from September 20 while in the seven-day campaign, 9.4 million children in 30 districts of the province will be vaccinated against the polio virus.

Such decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication held here at the Sindh Secretariat on Friday under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho and Acting Chief Secretary Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez.

The meeting was attended by all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, PPHI, WHO, EOC representatives and other officials.

It was informed in the meeting by the health department that the concerned authorities have held meetings in 30 districts of the province regarding the polio campaign and the training of polio workers has been completed.

It was informed in the meeting that 74435 polio workers would be part of the campaign. It was further informed in the meeting that polio vaccine and vitamin A drops would also be given in the September campaign.

The provincial minister said that there was a need to keep an eye on the negative news on social media regarding the polio campaign.

The provincial Health Minister said that the role of social mobilizers and influencers should be made more effective to persuade parents who earlier refused polio drops.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azr Afzal Pechoho has said that the significant reduction in polio virus cases in the country is a great achievement but the campaign starting from September 20 should focus on high risk USCs.

Acting Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez directed the commissioners to run the polio campaign in full swing.

He said that 100 percent targets set by the polio campaign should be achieved.

He directed all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to further improve the performance of the polio campaign.

Qazi Shahid Pervez said that people should cooperate with polio workers and vaccinate children up to five years of age against polio.

He also directed authorities of Home Department should ensure security arrangements during the polio campaign.

Representatives of WHO and National Emergency Operations Center (EOC) who participated in the meeting through video link appreciated the performance of Sindh government regarding polio campaign and assured full cooperation.