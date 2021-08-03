94 more tested positive for coronavirus

About 94 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29,796 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :About 94 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29,796 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 94 patients were reported positive for coronavirus.

As many as 28,644 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 328 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.