94 Nanbai Arrested Over Selling Under-weight Roti

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

94 nanbai arrested over selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday launched crackdown against Nanbai's over selling under-weight roti and arrested 94 on the same charges.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtsham-ul-Haq conducted raids on tandoors in Gulbhar and localities inside the city and checked the weight of roti.

Similar inspections of tandoor shops were also carried out on Charsadda Road, Pishtakhara Road, Bara Road. Kohat Road, University Road, Faqirabad, Hayatabad and Tehkal areas of the district and collectively 94 bakers were arrested over selling under-weight roti.

DC Peshawar Khalid Mahmood has warned bakers to sell roti on the basis of officially fixed weight, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them and has put all officers of the district administration on alert.

