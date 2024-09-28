94 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 94 new Dengue cases across the province on Saturday within the last 24 hours, signaling growing concerns over the spread of the virus. Rawalpindi remains the hardest hit, reporting 83 cases, while 6 cases emerged in Attock, 3 in Mianwali and 2 cases in Jehlum.

In the past week alone, 594 new cases have been identified, pushing the total number of infections in Punjab to 1,552 in 2024. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that the government has taken all necessary steps to manage the outbreak, with government hospitals fully stocked with medicines and treatments for Dengue.

The Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean, dry surroundings to limit the virus’s spread. The cooperation of citizens is essential, as health teams are actively working across the province to control the situation.

For those seeking treatment or information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline (1033) has been established. Health officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to curb the virus's further spread.