94 People Rescued In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams have successfully evacuated 94 people, including women and children, from flood-affected areas of Faisalabad over the past two days. This was confirmed by a Rescue 1122 spokesperson on Sunday.
The rescue and relief operations were supervised by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, who ensured coordinated and efficient efforts across the affected localities. Alongside the evacuation of residents, teams also rescued 61 animals and transported them to safe shelters. More than 100 rescuers and volunteers participated in the ongoing efforts, working tirelessly despite continuous heavy rainfall.
To support the operations, rescue camps have been established in different parts of the district to provide a swift response to any emergencies arising from the flooding.
On Sunday, 16 individuals—mostly women and children—were rescued during an operation in Tibba Dek Sala near Mari Pattan, Tandlianwala. The evacuees included elderly individuals such as Basheer Ahmad (63), Bakir Ali (60), Sarwar (55), Peeran Ditta (60), and Waris Bibi wife of Noor Ahmad (60), as well as younger victims like Amir Ali son of Mehram Ali (15), Nayab Hassan (5), Usman (7), Ali Farman (10), Azhar Abbas (12), Ali son of Manzoor Hussain (8), Muzzamil Abbas (35), Nayab daughter of Matloob Hussain (4), Pathani wife of Abbas (45), Taslan Bibi wife of Javed (50), and Saima Bibi daughter of Manzoor Hussain (18).
