94 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 94 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed while 10 cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

