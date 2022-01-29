UrduPoint.com

94 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 94 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,14,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed while four cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

>