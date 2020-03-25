94 shopkeepers booked in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police registered 94 cases against shopkeepers for violating lockdown orders of the Punjab government.

Police said on Wednesday, 62 cases were registered in Daska and 32 cases were registered in Sambrial.

The accused have been sent behind the bars.