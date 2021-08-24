94 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 94 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering, on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 94 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering, on Tuesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 1076 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 94 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 108,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.