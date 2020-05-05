UrduPoint.com
94 Shops Fined Rs210,300 In 2 Days

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:22 PM

The price control magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1,665 shops and collected Rs 210,300 fine from 94 shopkeepers on the violation of overcharging and hoarding in last two days (Monday and Tuesday).

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of customers and to control the prices in the markets as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

