PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday sealed 94 shops and arrested 218 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown on violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officers of the district administration along with police and Pakistan Army personnel are inspecting the status of the implementation of Corona preventive official SOPs in bazaars and other facilities within areas of their respective jurisdiction.

The officers of district administration also visited masajid within areas of their jurisdiction, met clerics and appealed for creation of awareness among the people regarding adherence to Corona preventive SOPs.

Similarly, during inspection of bazaars, the officers of district administration arrested 218 shopkeepers and sealed over 94 shops over violation of the SOPs.