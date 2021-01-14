94% target achieved during the ongoing polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed on Thursday reviewed the performance of ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district here in meeting at camp office.

The meeting was told that 94% target was achieved during the first three days of the campaign,adding that 70,585 guest children under the age of five were also administered polio drops.

DC directed to administer every children polio vaccine during the follow-up days.

On the occasion, ADC Gen.Shabbir Hussain,AC Kasur Kaleem Yousuf,CEO health Dr.Iqbal Javed and others through video link were present.