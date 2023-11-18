94 teachers promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Education Department has promoted 94 Elementary school Teachers (EST) from scale-15 to scale-16 as Secondary School Teachers (SST).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Kashif Zia issued a notification for promotion of 94 EST in Faisalabad and congratulated them, said a spokesman for the education department here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Education Malik Manzoor Ahmad has directed Assistant Director (Admin) Abdul Ghaffar to ensure implementation of promotion orders on an urgent basis, the spokesman added.