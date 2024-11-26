94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

The Agriculture Department Layyah has announced achieving 94 percent of the wheat cultivation target set by the Punjab government for the district in the ongoing season

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department Layyah has announced achieving 94 percent of the wheat cultivation target set by the Punjab government for the district in the ongoing season.

A spokesperson for the department revealed that wheat has been sown over 641,000 acres across the district's three tehsils.

He noted that 92% of the target has been achieved in Tehsil Layyah, while Tehsil Karor Lal Eason has reached 93%. Remarkably, Tehsil Choubara has surpassed expectations, achieving 100% of its cultivation target.

With these figures, the district collectively stands at 94% of its allocated target, marking a significant milestone in ensuring wheat production readiness for the upcoming season.