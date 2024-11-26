94% Wheat Sowing Target Achieved In Layyah
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
The Agriculture Department Layyah has announced achieving 94 percent of the wheat cultivation target set by the Punjab government for the district in the ongoing season
A spokesperson for the department revealed that wheat has been sown over 641,000 acres across the district's three tehsils.
He noted that 92% of the target has been achieved in Tehsil Layyah, while Tehsil Karor Lal Eason has reached 93%. Remarkably, Tehsil Choubara has surpassed expectations, achieving 100% of its cultivation target.
With these figures, the district collectively stands at 94% of its allocated target, marking a significant milestone in ensuring wheat production readiness for the upcoming season.
