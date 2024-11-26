Open Menu

94% Wheat Sowing Target Achieved In Layyah

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

The Agriculture Department Layyah has announced achieving 94 percent of the wheat cultivation target set by the Punjab government for the district in the ongoing season

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department Layyah has announced achieving 94 percent of the wheat cultivation target set by the Punjab government for the district in the ongoing season.

A spokesperson for the department revealed that wheat has been sown over 641,000 acres across the district's three tehsils.

He noted that 92% of the target has been achieved in Tehsil Layyah, while Tehsil Karor Lal Eason has reached 93%. Remarkably, Tehsil Choubara has surpassed expectations, achieving 100% of its cultivation target.

With these figures, the district collectively stands at 94% of its allocated target, marking a significant milestone in ensuring wheat production readiness for the upcoming season.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Wheat

Recent Stories

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

1 minute ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

46 seconds ago
 Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

48 seconds ago
 Mushaira held at arts council

Mushaira held at arts council

50 seconds ago
 WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successf ..

WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD

51 seconds ago
 Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED ..

Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab

53 seconds ago
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensi ..

Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog

13 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi ..

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into a ..

Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..

5 minutes ago
 RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road clos ..

RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures

56 seconds ago
 Man killed, six injured in road accident

Man killed, six injured in road accident

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Belarus underscore significance of advan ..

Pakistan, Belarus underscore significance of advancing political dialogue, expan ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan